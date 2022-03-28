18-year-old faces murder charge in Fort Worth road rage shooting, arrest warrant says

Police say an 18-year-old killed a man in a road rage-motivated shooting in south Fort Worth on March 16.

Jordan Jackson was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday. He remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday with bond set at $250,000.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram on Monday, Jackson told detectives that he fatally shot 64-year-old Ronald Bell in a driveway in the 10800 block of Oak Grove Road. Witnesses also spoke to police about the shooting, and video cameras captured some of what happened, the warrant said.

Jackson, whose listed address is near Crowley, was driving a gray car on Oak Grove Road with his girlfriend and another person at about 3 p.m., according to the warrant. Bell, driving a white truck, pulled out in front of Jackson, witnesses told police.

Jackson honked, holding down the horn for several seconds. In response, Jackson told police, Bell brake-checked the couple and flipped him off. At a stop sign, Bell waved at Jackson to follow him and pulled into a driveway, the arrest warrant said.

Jordan followed Bell and parked behind him in the driveway of a house. Bell got out of his truck and walked over to Jackson’s car as Jackson rolled down the window, the warrant said. As he walked up, Bell was tapping or reaching for his pocket but Jackson didn’t see a weapon, Jackson told police.

When he got to Jackson’s car, Bell punched Jackson two or three times, witnesses told police. Jackson grabbed a gun from his lap and shot Bell once, according to the warrant.

Jackson started to drive away, but crashed into Bell’s truck. The bumper fell off of his car, and he and his girlfriend jumped out of the car and grabbed the bumper, the warrant said.

Jackson drove off, but was driving too fast and wrecked his car on the way back to his girlfriend’s house, police wrote in the warrant. He abandoned the car in the middle of the street and he, his girlfriend and the other person who was in the car walked to his girlfriend’s house.

Jackson called 911 and gave the responding officers his gun, according to the warrant.

Bell was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died.

The case was one of two fatal road rage shootings in Fort Worth that week, police have said. About 5:30 a.m. on March 19, a man was killed and a woman was in critical condition after a road rage incident started at a fast food restaurant and one car followed another to a home in the 4400 block of Wayside Avenue, where the shooting occurred.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man killed in the Wayside shooting as Alberto Gonzalez, 29. Police said they have interviewed the shooter in that case but have not announced an arrest.