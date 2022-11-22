18-year-old Fairfield shooting victim ID'd; no arrests have been made

Nov. 22—FAIRFIELD — Police have identified the victim in last week's fatal shooting as 18-year-old Chase Williams.

According to police, Williams, on Thursday was shot during an altercation with a family member. The involved parties have been identified, but Maj. Rebecca Ervin said no arrests had been made at this time.

"Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Butler County Prosecutor's Office for review," she said, adding there is no further information available at this time.

Police responded just after noon on Thursday to the 5000 block of Planet Drive in Fairfield for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim already dead.

The circumstances related to his death have not yet been made known to the public.

According to the 9-1-1 call released by police, a panicked caller said Williams was shot "in his neck" and bleeding. The person could be heard calling, and later screaming, his name and pleading for Williams to "talk to me."

The shooting victim was breathing at the start of the 7-minute emergency dispatch call. The dispatcher could be heard providing instructions to the caller on how to stop the bleeding.

The dispatcher consistently tells the caller to keep pressure on the wound and also regularly asks if Williams is still breathing, and the answer was "yes" until four minutes into the call, when he said, "I can't tell now."

Emergency crews arrived 4-1/2 minutes into the call and could be heard telling a police officer the victim was his brother and "we got into an argument, he had a gun, I grabbed it from him." That's when the weapon discharged, according to the caller.

The last 2 minutes of the call were background noises, including the officer instructing the caller to wait outside.

Members of the media at the scene said they saw two people approach police officers to seek information, and they collapsed on the ground after finding out what happened.

The investigation remains active.