18-year-old fatally shot near 9th, Mohave streets in Phoenix

Police were looking for the person who fatally shot a teenager Tuesday night in central Phoenix.

Anthony Cornelius, 18, was found dead with a gunshot wound at a house near Ninth and Mohave streets by officers who were responding to a shooting call, according to Phoenix police.

"Further details of this incident are still under investigation as the suspect is sought," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). Information may be provided anonymously, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Anthony Cornelius, 18, fatally shot in Phoenix