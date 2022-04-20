18-year-old fatally shot in Richmond; police investigating

An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Richmond Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the shooting in the area of South 8th and South A Streets around 2 p.m.

>> Mother charged after 12-year-old found dead in ‘deplorable living conditions’ in Xenia

Upon arrival, police say they located two 18-year-old victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims, identified as Nathaniel Reed, died from his injuries. The second victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Investigators were called to process the scene, collect evidence, and to interview witnesses, police said.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.







