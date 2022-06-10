18-year-old fatally shot in Virginia Beach, police say

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in North Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Virginia Beach police were called to the 1900 block of King Charles Court around 3 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot. At the scene, officers found Da’Myrian Jacob Durel, of Virginia Beach, with a gunshot wound.

Police officers and emergency medical service personnel rendered aid, but Durel died at the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department detective bureau at 757-385-4101 or submit and anonymous tip at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.

