18-year-old found dead in creek five days after high-speed crash, Alabama cops say

The body of a missing 18-year-old was found days after a car crashed into an Alabama creek during a police chase, authorities said.

On March 27, Decatur police responded to reports of a robbery and were given a description of the getaway car and robbery suspects, according to a Decatur Police Department news release.

Officers later found the car and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver fled, leading officers on a high-speed chase on an Alabama highway until the car crossed over a median and ran into Flint Creek, police said.

As it sank into the water, one man was able to get out of the car and swim to shore, according to police.

That man was the driver, as reported by AL.com, and he was taken into custody.

The passenger was also able to get out of the sinking car but struggled to stay afloat in the river, according to police.

Officers tried to reach the passenger, but he went under and they were unable to reach him, police said.

The driver of the car was identified as 21-year-old Ismael Tariq Smith from Huntsville, Alabama. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on one count of capital murder, police said.

Rescue crews searched for days to find the missing man, according to photos and videos posted by the Morgan County Rescue Squad.

On April 1, Decatur police said a citizen reported they had found a deceased man in Flint Creek.

The body was retrieved and identified as the missing 18-year-old passenger.

