18-year-old found fatally stabbed near Austin College & Career Academy High School

An 18-year-old man was found stabbed to death in an alley near Austin College and Career Academy High School early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The man was found at 6:10 a.m. with wounds to the chest and abdomen and pronounced dead on the scene in the 300 block of North Lorel Avenue, police said. No one has been arrested, and the incident is under investigation.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a Garfield Park home after an argument turned physical early Saturday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, and officers are treating it as a domestic violence incident.

The man who stabbed her was taken to Illinois Masonic in good condition with cuts to his face and hands. He is in custody and charges are pending, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Police also found a man who was shot twice in a West Pullman parking lot after responding to a call of shots fired. Officers discovered a man in his 40s around 1:40 a.m. Saturday in a West Pullman parking lot in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds in his left armpit and right thigh. He died a short time after.

No one has been arrested, and detectives are investigating.