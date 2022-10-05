18-year-old found found fatally shot at Butler County hotel, death ruled homicide

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Butler County hotel, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, WCPO reported.

When they arrived, they found the body of Kaaree Hipsher-Burton in the second-floor hallway.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office has ruled Hipsher-Burton’s death a homicide.

The ruling comes after police initially did not call the death a homicide, despite clarifying that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, WCPO reported.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified by police.

Fairfield police are asking anyone who has information regarding this investigation to call 513-829-8201.



