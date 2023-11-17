18-year-old found guilty in double murder of Clermont County father, son

Clermont County Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where two men were found dead in July 2022. The gunman, 18-year-old Christian Montgomery, was found guilty of 17 counts including aggravated murder.

Christian Montgomery was only 17 years old when he was arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of a father and son during a break-in and robbery at an Ohio Township mobile home park last year.

On Thursday, a Clermont County jury found Montgomery, now 18, guilty of 17 counts including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary and tampering with evidence.

The verdict capped a nine-day trial and was reached after jurors deliberated for more than 10 hours, the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. He's facing a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 85 years.

Early in the morning on July 14, 2022, a woman at the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park heard gunshots and noticed her neighbors’ lights were on. She went to check on them and found 34-year-old Ryan Larison and 59-year-old Rusty Larison had been shot.

The woman contacted the Clermont County Communications Center, and sheriff deputies and Pierce Township emergency medical services staff were dispatched to the park at 2755 State Route 132.

The Clermont County Coroner’s Office determined both men to be dead at the scene.

Within days of the shooting, prosecutors say, investigators identified numerous suspects, including Montgomery, who pulled the trigger.

Montgomery's lawyer, Hal Arenstein, declined to comment on the verdict.

Montgomery is expected to appear in court before Common Pleas Judge Anthony Brock for sentencing on Dec. 21.

Three other suspects were also charged in connection with the Larisons' killings, including two teens ages 16 and 17, who were charged last year with the same counts as Montgomery.

Dakota Pfeiffer, then 20, was initially charged with tampering with evidence and is now awaiting trial for charges of aggravated murder, court records show.

Pfeiffer is accused of acting as a lookout. He told detectives during an interview that he fled on foot when he heard the gunshots, but returned to help remove items from the scene that linked his alleged accomplices with the killings, according to a criminal complaint.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man found guilty in double murder of Clermont County father, son