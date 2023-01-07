18-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight

An 18-year-old was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

While searching the area for possible victims, police found an 18-year-old male inside a car in the 300 block of Moore Avenue. He had a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home 2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Allegheny County apartment Homicide charges filed against tractor-trailer driver in I-79 crash that killed student, bus driver VIDEO: Steelers preparing to take on Cleveland Browns for possible playoff spot DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts