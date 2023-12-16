18-year-old found stabbed to death in Jersey City

Authorities are investigating after an 18-year-old was found fatally stabbed in Jersey City on Friday night.

Officers discovered the victim, identified as New Jersey resident Naseer Munroe, near Duncan Avenue and Wilmont Street around 8:55 p.m., ABC 7 reported. He was suffering from a single stab wound to the torso, police said.

Munroe was rushed to the Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. His exact cause and manner of death are currently pending, and will be released by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

What exactly occurred in the moments leading up to the stabbing remained unclear as of Saturday afternoon.

Both the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department said they are actively investigating the case.

They’ve requested that anyone who may have information relevant to the deadly violence come forward.

Friday’s killing is the eighth reported homicide in Jersey City this year.