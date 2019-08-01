An 18-year-old has found a way to use 'magnetic liquid' invented by NASA to remove harmful microplastics from water

Google





Microplastics, or tiny bits of plastic less than 5 millimeters long, accumulate in wastewater before filtering into larger bodies of water likes rivers and oceans.

At age 18, Fionn Ferreira developed a method for removing these harmful plastic particles using a liquid invented by NASA.

Ferreira introduced his concept at this year's Google Science Fair. He won the competition and its $50,000 prize.

Fionn Ferreira lives on a remote island in West Cork, a seaside region in southern Ireland. One day while kayaking, he spotted a rock on the shore that was coated in oil from a recent spill. Attached to the rock were tiny bits of plastic less than 5 millimeters long — what scientists call "microplastics."

Because microplastics are so small — about the size of a sesame seed — scientists have struggled to find ways to remove them from the environment. But Ferreira discovered something when he saw the oil-coated rock on the shore.

"It got me thinking," Ferreira said. "In chemistry, like attracts like."

Plastic and oil are nonpolar, meaning they're likely to stick to one another in nature. As a budding scientist, Ferreira had a hunch that the same effect could be created using a magnetic liquid found in speakers and electronic devices.

On Monday, Ferreira won the Google Science Fair's $50,000 grand prize for his experiment, which showed that the liquid could extract microplastics from water.

Microplastics are dangerous to marine life and may have consequences for human health

Ted S. Warren/AP

Microplastic fragments come from a variety of sources, including beauty products, toothpaste, and microfiber towels, as well as larger pieces of plastic that have broken down over time. As a result, microplastics often accumulate in bodies of water like the ocean near Ferreira's home, posing a danger to marine life.

They can also end up in our food and water. Scientists have estimated that Americans consume up to 52,000 microplastic particles each year, but the consequences for human health are still unknown.

One of the main concerns is that microplastics could carry toxic chemicals like phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA) into our bodies. These chemicals have been linked to cancer and reproductive issues.

A 'magnetic liquid' invented by NASA can collect microplastic from water

J. B. Spector/Museum of Science and Industry Chicago/Getty Images

In 1963, the NASA engineer Steve Papell came up with a way to make rocket fuel magnetic so that it could move around in zero gravity during the Apollo missions. In the process, he wound up creating the first ferrofluid, essentially a magnetic liquid.