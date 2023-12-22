18-year-old gets life sentence for double murder of Clermont County father, son

Christian Montgomery was sentenced to life in prison for the double murder of Rusty Larison and his son Ryan Larison on July, 14, 2022, at the Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park in Ohio Township.

An 18-year-old who was convicted in the 2022 murder of a father and son in Clermont County was sentenced to life in prison Thursday with the possibility of parole after 66 years.

Christian Montgomery was sentenced by Clermont County Judge Anthony Brock on five merged counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence, Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve said in a news release. Montgomery was found guilty last month after hours of deliberation.

Brock said Thursday that Montgomery is eligible for parole only because he was 17 years old when he fatally shot 59-year-old Rusty Larison and his son 34-year-old Ryan Larison last year.

Montgomery kills a father and son

On the early morning of July 14, 2022, Montgomery, along with other suspects, planned to rob Rusty Larison of a small amount of marijuana at his Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park residence in Ohio Township.

During the robbery, Montgomery shot and killed Rusty Larison. Upon hearing the struggle, Ryan Larison came to the aid of his father but was also shot and killed by Montgomery.

Montgomery then fled the scene and hid the murder weapon, which was ultimately located by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit.

A woman who lived nearby heard gunshots and noticed her neighbors’ lights were on. She went to go check on them and found that both Rusty and Ryan had been shot.

The woman contacted the Clermont County Communications Center, and sheriff deputies and Pierce Township emergency medical services staff were dispatched to the mobile home park at 2755 State Route 132.

The Clermont County Coroner’s Office determined both men to be dead at the scene.

There are other suspects charged in connection with the Larisons' killings, including two teens ages 16 and 17, who were charged last year with the same counts as Montgomery.

Dakota Pfeiffer, then 20, was initially charged with tampering with evidence and is now awaiting trial for charges of aggravated murder, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio teen gets life sentence for double murder of father, son