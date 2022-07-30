18-year-old girl dead after man fires shots at car in parking deck, police say

Carrollton police are investigating a murder in Carroll County after an 18-year-old girl was killed overnight.

Police said at 12:27 a.m., they were called out to Tanner Medical Center about a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Callers said the shooting happened off Adamson Square in the courthouse parking deck.

After investigating, police said the suspect, Richard Sigman, 47, got into a verbal altercation with another man at Leopoldo’s. The man told security that Sigman threatened to shoot him.

When security approached Sigman, they saw he had a weapon and told him to leave.

Sigman left, walked toward the parking deck and started shooting into a parked vehicle.

He hit one girl, whom police have identified as 18-year-old Anna Jones.

Investigators said Jones’ friends immediately drove her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the case is ongoing.

Police clarified that the suspect’s injury shown in the photo are not from police. He had the injury when he was located.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

