18-year-old given months to live marries high school sweetheart

Eighteen-year-old Chase Smith was recently given three to five months to live. He was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma when he was 12 years old and has relapsed several times. In 2019, a tumor was discovered around the teen's left bronchial tube, and in March this year, his condition worsened.

Tumors were discovered on Chase's lung, shoulder and brain, and he felt like the devastating prognosis he received was a "wake-up call" from God, his dad, Brad Smith, told CBS News via email.

Chase and his girlfriend, Sadie Mills, had planned to get engaged and married after college, but with only a short amount of time left, the high school seniors decided to tie the knot in late April. "Chase has said – it wasn't the diagnosis that sparked the wedding; it was the desire to make the most out of the relationships he has each and every day," Smith said.

The Indiana teens are on competing swim teens. They started dating in December after meeting at a swim meet between Indian Creek High School and Mooresville High School.

Chase and Sadie's families helped them plan a wedding in just four days. Kaitlin Smith

Although they're young, both of their families were extremely excited and happy for their nuptials, Chase's dad said. So, their families helped them plan a wedding in just four days.

"It truly was a family endeavor – the immediate family on both sides chipped in to do their part, but it was the oldest sisters ... that took charge in organizing everything to make the day perfect," Smith said.

Video from the ceremony taken by Chase's sister, Kaitlin, shows the 18-year-olds walk down the aisle – on the front lawn – and get married in front of their immediate family members.

Following the ceremony, the families held a reception – and even though it was planned quickly, all the traditional elements of a wedding were included. Sadie wore a white dress and had bridesmaids, Chase had groomsmen, they cut a wedding cake, had their first dance, and partied with family and friends.

Chase and Sadie were already planning on getting married after college. So, the high school seniors decided to tie the knot when they could. Kaitlin Smith

"We have seen how Sadie completes Chase," Smith said. "During his toast at the reception, Sadie's dad, Jeff Mills, said that Sadie has never been happier and he was more than elated to welcome Chase into the family."