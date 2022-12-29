18-year-old gives gun to minor on interstate — who then opens fire, Florida cops say

An 18-year-old is accused of giving a gun to a minor and letting him use it to shoot at another vehicle on an interstate, Florida court documents say.

The 18-year-old was driving a Honda Pilot on Interstate 95 in Palm Bay just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 26, when his passenger, a minor, rolled down the window and shot at another vehicle using a Glock 43X, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A Glock 43x is a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Based on the charges filed, the minor is under 16, but his exact age was not specified in the report. Florida Highway Patrol did not respond to a request for more information.

The driver of the second vehicle later told investigators that he saw the Honda Pilot traveling at a high rate of speed and cutting in and out of traffic before beginning to follow his vehicle closely, the report says.

He moved his vehicle to the middle lane and then saw the driver and passenger of the Honda Pilot cover their faces with articles of clothing, the report says. He then heard a loud bang and felt a window shatter behind his seat.

His wife, who was a passenger, was injured by a bullet or debris that grazed across her nose, the report says.

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol pulled the Honda Pilot over and arrested the 18-year-old driver, the report says. He told troopers that he knew the passenger in his car was a minor and that the gun used in the shooting was the driver’s.

He faces one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the report says. He also faces one count of adult permits person under the age of 16 to possess weapons, the report says. In Florida, minors under the age of 18 are not allowed to own firearms, except under a few exceptions, such as while hunting, according to a Florida law firm, Katz & Phillips, that specializes in firearm law.

He is being held by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on a $7,000 bond, according to jail records.

Palm Bay is on Florida’s east coast, about 74 miles southeast of Orlando.

Story continues

Man trying to escape cold at Family Dollar is turned away and shot, Georgia cops say

Security guard calls 911 after woman shot in her head crashes into him, Texas cops say

Deputy found fatally shot in front seat of crashed car, Georgia authorities say