18-year-old goes missing while visiting friends at Michigan State, campus police say

Brendan Santo was visiting friends at Michigan State University before he vanished over Halloween weekend.

Now, campus police are requesting the public’s help in submitting tips and sharing information regarding the missing person investigation.

Santo, 18, was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall on Oct. 29, just before midnight, and walking on campus, according to a Monday news release from Michigan State University Police and Public Safety. Yakeley Hall is a female-only residence hall in the North Neighborhood of campus.

Police believe it is possible he was planning to walk to the Brody Neighborhood, about a half-mile away.

There are no signs that Santo left East Lansing, the college town where Michigan State University is located. Police say Santo’s vehicle is where he had last parked it, though that location was not provided.

Campus police say they have interviewed everyone who has contacted or spoken with Santo. Investigators have also reviewed surveillance cameras and used “advanced techniques” to review cellular, smartphone and GPS data.

Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the search by providing access to specialized units, according to the news release. Searches for Santo have been conducted on foot and by helicopter, drone and boat.

Police say the 18-year-old is 5’10” and 160 pounds. He last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat and white Converse high-top shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Terrill at 517-388-6291 or TerrillJ@police.msu.edu.

MISSING PERSON: 18 year-old Brendan Santo. Last seen on 10-29-21 leaving Yakeley Hall. He is not a student and was visiting friends.



5’10”, 160lbs, wearing gray sweatpants, black t-shirt, black baseball hat, and converse shoes.



Any info, contact D/Sgt. Terrill at 517-388-6291. pic.twitter.com/AAgpRYB5el — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) October 31, 2021

Mom badly burned rescuing her 4 kids from raging house fire, Michigan firefighters say

Teen dies days after she’s struck walking home from Michigan school. ‘Heart of gold’

Woman grabs deer by antlers in attack at Michigan home. ‘It was trying to kill me’