18-year-old Golden Valley man charged in Selby Ave. warehouse fire

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
Oct. 14—An 18-year-old Golden Valley man with no obvious criminal record was charged this week with starting the three-alarm fire in St. Paul in August that destroyed a warehouse on Selby Avenue.

Luis Adrian Rodriguez was charged via summons in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree arson and with starting a negligent fire. Damage to the building was estimated at "a value of thousands of dollars," the charges say.

When confronted by St. Paul police, Rodriguez "said he was remorseful about starting the fire and wanted to take all the responsibility," the complaint states.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and found heavy flames coming from a large industrial complex. The affected buildings have the addresses of 1400 Dayton Ave., 1415 Selby Ave. and 1427 Selby Ave.

It took 86 firefighters nearly a day to put out the fire, partly because one of the buildings contained large amounts of stacked tires that were difficult to extinguish.

Police caught a break when a witness who worked at a nearby company said he saw a black sedan park near the address and saw five male juveniles carrying white grocery bags exit the vehicle and walk west under the the Selby Avenue bridge over Ayd Mill Road. He thought it was suspicious, so he wrote down the license plate of the vehicle. He also offered police surveillance video of the incident.

Investigators contacted the owner of the vehicle who said her teenage son had been using the car that day. When police confronted the son, he said "he knew why they were there," the complaint states.

The son gave police the names of the other teens in the car that day — Rodriguez, an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and Rodriquez's younger brother. The five had set out with the intent to explore the buildings, he said, They entered the warehouse through an unsecure overhead garage door on the west end of the building. Rodriguez brought a lighter and found boxes filled with paper, according to the charges.

Rodriguez lit one envelope on fire at first and then a box. Another teen threw more paper onto the fire. The fire grew quickly and spread out of control. The group fled without calling 911, the complaint states. One of the teens said he saw fire trucks responding to the scene as they drove away.

No one was injured in the fire.

Rodriguez's next court date is Nov. 1.

