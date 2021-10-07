Can an 18-year-old have a gun in Texas? Here’s what to know after Timberview shooting

Four people were injured Wednesday in a shooting at a Mansfield Timberview High School, raising questions about how the student got the gun.

Many details have not yet been released about the weapon, but according to an arrest warrant the 18-year-old suspect is accused of pulling the gun out of his backpack after a fight with another student. Police said they found a .45-caliber handgun thought to have been used in the shooting. The gun has been turned over to the ATF for ballistics testing.

As the case is investigated, here’s what to know about Texas gun laws.

Can an 18-year-old purchase a gun in Texas?





There are several state and federal laws related to age restrictions on buying a gun.

It’s against state law to intentionally or knowingly sell, rent, lease or give a firearm to a person younger than 18, according to the Giffords Law Center. However, it can be a defense to prosecution if a parent or legal guardian gives permission for the sale or transfer.

Federal law, according to Giffords, bars licensed dealers from selling a handgun to any person the dealer believes is under 21. The sale of long guns is prohibited to people younger than 18. Under federal law, unlicensed dealers can sell a long gun to a person of any age. Unlicensed dealers cannot sell a handgun to a person under 18, with some exceptions for temporarily having a gun for activities like hunting.

Can an 18-year-old carry a gun in Texas?

There is no state law setting a minimum age to possess a gun in Texas, according to Giffords. Under federal law, it’s illegal for a person under 18 to possess a handgun. However, you generally must be 21 to get a license to carry a handgun in public. State law also requires that those who carry a handgun without a license are 21. Texas’ permitless carry law went into effect Sept. 1. Carrying a handgun remains off limits at a number of places.

According to the Texas State Law Library, “Texas law does not specifically put restrictions on who can carry a long gun such as a rifle. However, some people are prohibited from owning or possessing any firearm by law.”

Can guns be carried at Texas K-12 schools?

Generally guns cannot be carried at schools, but there are exceptions. The Texas Penal Code lists schools or grounds or buildings where activity sponsored is being held as places where weapons are prohibited, including firearms. (There could be an exception if a school gives authorization. Colleges and universities also follow different guidelines due to the state’s “Campus Carry” law.)

People who are licensed to carry a handgun are permitted to have a firearm locked in their vehicle at school parking areas. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in 2019 allowing more teachers and school personnel to have guns on campus as school marshals.

A bill pushing for concealed carry by licensed guns owners at schools didn’t gain traction during the legislative session that ended in May.