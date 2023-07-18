18-year-old held captive by couple escapes restraints and runs for help, Texas cops say

After about a month of being held against her will and sexually abused, an 18-year-old Texas woman escaped her restraints and began running for help, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a Humble neighborhood the night of Sunday, July 16, in regards to an “18-year-old female that was in distress running from house to house,” Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said during a news conference recorded by KHOU.

Responding deputies learned a couple had held the woman captive at a home in the neighborhood for about a month, Herman said. Authorities noticed she had marks on her hands and legs that indicated she had been restrained.

“She knew they both had left and knew that was her time,” Herman told CBS of the woman’s opportunity to escape.

“She did everything in all her fibers to get out of her restraints, get out the door,” he told KHOU.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, Herman said deputies learned which house the woman had been held at. Then, a man and woman arrived at that home and “were immediately arrested.”

Authorities have identified the suspects as Jose Reyes, 31, and Jaqueline Macias, 29. They have both been charged with kidnapping, but Herman said more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.

It is believed that Reyes was able to gain the 18-year-old woman’s confidence and got her to willingly go to the home, Herman said. Then, she was tied up and held in a room for about 30 days.

Herman said the Houston-area victim reported being sexually assaulted while being held captive. He added that the situation was a “very, very evil, evil thing.”

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Macias, who does not live at the home, had a baby two weeks before the 18-year-old woman escaped, KTRK reported. Reyes is the father.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

