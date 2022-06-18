18-year-old with history of arrests faces weapons charges in New London

Elizabeth Regan, The Day, New London, Conn.
·3 min read

Jun. 18—NEW LONDON — An 18-year-old Waterbury man known in his home city for being tied by ballistics evidence to 16 shootings statewide has been arrested in connection with shots fired on Vauxhall Street in April.

City police on Wednesday charged Richard Laramy of 123 Lester Drive, Waterbury, with carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree attempted assault.

The New London Superior Court clerk's office said he was arrested and arraigned at New London's Part A court, where major crimes are heard.

Laramy has been held by the state Department of Correction since the day after his April 25 arrest in Waterbury on assault, drug and firearms charges, according to the agency. His bond in that case was set at $750,000.

Waterbury police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo in an April news conference said police recovered a 9mm handgun and a 30-round extended magazine on Laramy when they searched him after chasing him down as part of a sting operation.

"This gun has been connected to 16 different incidents in the state of Connecticut where it was used in shootings — either incidents of shots fired, where property was damaged, or incidents where there was a victim of a shooting," he said. He counted four victims, and said their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit from New London police, April 4 surveillance footage at the Sully's Mobil station at 382 Vauxhall St. showed Laramy with what looked like a cigarette in his mouth as he pumped gas. Laramy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and the driver appeared to recognize the occupants of another car driving by in the parking lot just before Laramy retrieved an item from the vehicle and began running toward the other car.

The affidavit said Laramy used what appeared to be a dark semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine to shoot at the vehicle, which sped out of the parking lot south on Colman Street. He fired multiple shots in the direction of Vauxhall and Colman while standing in the gas station parking lot. The driver returned the nozzle to the gas pump and drove off with Laramy as a passenger.

Police found four shell casings and one bullet at the scene, according to the affidavit. They also found one bullet and two bullet holes in the victim's vehicle, which was found registered to a Jewett City resident who said he didn't know who shot at him.

The affidavit said Laramy told a state trooper following his April 25 arrest in Waterbury that he had been at the New London gas station with the gun. The document quoted Laramy as saying "his (expletive) jammed and mine didn't."

New London police Chief Brian Wright said members of his department worked with agencies including Waterbury police and the Connecticut State Police to get "a menace off the streets."

"He was on a tear," Wright said.

Spagnolo, the Waterbury police chief, said his officers arrested Laramy three times as an adult and seven times as a juvenile. The department's interactions with the 18-year-old go back seven years.

Systemic tolerance for repeat offenses puts the community at risk, according to Spagnolo.

Laramy "continues to be in and out of the system," Spagnolo said. "He continues to engage in violent and felonious activity and we really need to pay attention to where he goes from here."

e.regan@theday.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cocoa woman charged with theft in adoption case

    The woman had signed a contract agreeing to give up her child for adoption, but then reneged after giving birth, Florida state police say.

  • NC Supreme Court reinstates conviction in co-worker’s death in Kannapolis

    The North Carolina Supreme Court reinstated a man’s murder and robbery convictions in the death of his co-worker on Friday, reversing an appellate ruling that had declared the circumstantial evidence at trial was too weak for guilty verdicts.

  • Barricaded man has been removed from home after nearly 24 hours of police standoff in Lynn

    There is still a large police presence in Lynn after authorities say an individual barricaded themselves in a basement on Hanover Street Friday night.

  • 'He Took Jan. 6 Personally'

    BOLTON, Miss.— It was here, in this majority-Black town of 441 people, that Rep. Bennie Thompson attended a segregated junior high school. It was where his father spent a lifetime working as a mechanic and paying taxes, but never enjoying the right to vote. And it was where the future congressman, in the early 1970s, campaigned for mayor while packing a gun, after receiving threats from white people loath to give up their political power. So it came as little surprise, to those who know Thompson

  • Michigan Man Convicted Of Violent Triple Homicide Confronts Victims' Family At Sentencing

    A Michigan man convicted of killing three people — including a 6-year-old child — had an outburst in court during his sentencing, prompting his victims’ loved ones to leave the courtroom. Nicholas Bahri, 39, was found guilty in April for the brutal 2020 triple homicide of a man, his fiancée and his son, according to Fox Detroit affiliate WJBK. Tukoyo Moore, 32, was found shot to death in a burning car in Detroit, while his son, Tai’Raz Moore, 6, and Moore’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28, were found s

  • Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

    A Texas mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her two-year-old after an autopsy found the death was not from a self-inflicted wound.

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Multiple people arrested on prostitution charges during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

    Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.

  • NYPD arrests woman for pepper spray attack in Manhattan

    Police arrested a woman from Florida for pepper-spraying a group of young Asian women in Manhattan last weekend.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • Palmetto man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman, recording it before death

    Before a Palmetto man dragged the body of a missing Bradenton woman out of his home and into a drainage ditch, new charges allege that he sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious and while he video-recorded it.

  • One Of Four Convicted Of Burying Florida Couple Alive Resentenced To Life

    A Florida man once sentenced to die by execution will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole following a new re-sentencing trial. Alan Wade, 35, was one of four people convicted of brutally killing a vulnerable couple back in 2005, according to News 4 Jax. For his role in the crime, Wade was sentenced to death — but a landmark 2016 decision by the Florida Supreme Court, Hurst v. State, found that a capital sentencing jury must vote unanimously, which had n

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Couple kidnapped while hiking in Colorado

    Authorities said a man took a husband and a wife at gunpoint and a witness alerted authorities until police located the suspect. The suspect is now in custody.

  • More victims sought in Chino Hills kidnapping, torture case

    The Chino Hills Police Department is seeking any possible victims of 59-year-old Peter McGuire, who was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and torture after a woman told authorities she escaped his home where she was reportedly held against her will.

  • Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

    Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.

  • Thieves steal nearly $1M worth of Ford F-150 Raptor pickups from Dearborn Truck Plant

    Dearborn police recover 13 stolen Raptor pickups, now damaged.

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit