18-year-old indicted for vehicular homicide in pedestrian's death now in jail

Jul. 6—A driver indicted for vehicular homicide in a crash last summer that killed a pedestrian in Dayton is now in jail after he missed his arraignment three months ago in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Shamare Deonte Davis, 18, of Dayton, was arrested and booked Sunday morning into the Montgomery County Jail.

Davis is accused of impaired driving in the Aug. 8, 2020, crash that killed 35-year-old Samuel Elijah Trammell as he walked along Nicholas Road in an area without sidewalks, according to his indictment and a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Davis was driving east in the 2400 block of Nicholas Road around 7:45 p.m. in a gray 2013 Chrysler 300. He was traveling between 72 and 84 mph in a 35 mph zone when he allegedly struck Trammell. The Chrysler then continued off the north side of the roadway before crashing into two trees, according to the crash report and a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Trammell was pronounced dead at the scene. Davis was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries described as minor.

Blood tests results showed that Davis — who never had a driver's license — had marijuana in his system at the time of the crash. Also, his blood-alcohol content was 0.198, which is more than two times the state's 0.08 legal driving limit, records stated.

Judge Richard Skelton issued a warrant for Davis' arrest after he did not appear for his April 27 arraignment. He is now scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, jail records show.