18-year-old Indio man arrested in fatal shooting at apartment complex

An 18-year-old Indio man was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend in a shooting death at an apartment complex.

Indio police said they arrested Jacob Matthew Alvin Vargas in the 51-800 block of Sunset Drive in Coachella on Saturday. Vargas had been identified earlier that day as a suspect in the shooting Friday at the Monte Azul Apartments, which are located near the intersection of Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Arabia Street.

The Riverside County coroner has yet to publicly identify the man who died in the shooting.

Vargas is also suspected of causing harm to a child and seven counts of attempted murder, according to jail records. He was being held on no bail and is due to appear in court Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

