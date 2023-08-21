BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting that injured an 18-year-old Friday.

Officers received reports of shots fired in the area of Hamblin Avenue and Angell Street at 2:15 p.m. Friday, according to a news release. Witnesses reported seeing an SUV chasing a sedan, with someone inside the SUV firing a gun.

A short time later, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital called police to report a shooting victim. When police arrived, they found a sedan in the parking lot that met the description from the reported chase, and the 18-year-old was receiving medical attention.

The 18-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening and he is currently in stable condition, police said. Authorities do not believe the community is in further danger from this incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting, and saw anything that might help police, is asked to call the BCPD at 269-966-3322 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 18-year-old injured in Battle Creek shooting