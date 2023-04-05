18-year-old’s joyride on school golf cart erupts in wild clash, California cops say

A Santa Rosa 18-year-old and his mom face charges after California authorities said a joyride on a school golf cart sparked a wild confrontation with police.

The 18-year-old drove through Maria Carrillo High School on a school golf cart and eventually drove off campus at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Santa Rosa police said in a news release.

School officials followed the teen, who threatened to “kill” and “slash” them, police said. He also is accused of threatening to knock their teeth in.

He got into a car driven by his mother, police said. When city police responding to the incident pulled her car over, the 18-year-old told police he’d shoot them if he had an assault rifle, police said.

His mother tried to stand between her son and other police officers responding to the incident, the release said.

The 18-year-old then jumped into the driver’s seat of his mother’s car and tried to drive away, but police pulled him out and handcuffed him, officers said.

When his mother tried to interfere, she also was arrested, police said.

The 18-year-old faces charges including criminal threats to a school administrator, criminal threats to a police officer and resisting arrest, the release said. His 41-year-old mother also faces a charge of obstructing arrest.

Both are Santa Rosa residents.

Santa Rosa is a city of 177,000 people about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

