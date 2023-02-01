18-year-old, juvenile, charged in connection with triple stabbing near Boston school

A Dorchester teen and a juvenile were arraigned in court Tuesday, accused of stabbing three TechBoston students after a fight near the school just 24 hours prior.

18-year-old Dionte Wall was charged in Dorchester District Court with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife). He was held on $5,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the victims or his co-defendant. A 15-year-old juvenile was also arraigned on the same charges in Dorchester Juvenile Court and held in lieu of $5,000 bail, plus home confinement and no contact with his co-defendant or the victims.

Boston Police say they responded to a park in the area of Washington Street and Armandine Street around 2:42 p.m. on Monday for a large fight that had broken out. Officers on scene saw a juvenile with a large blood stain on his back and inquired what happened, according to the Suffolk DA. The victim allegedly told officers it was “Deionte,” a 12th grader. Police also found two other juveniles suffering from slash wounds.

All three victim’s injuries are considered non life threatening.

Students could be seen fleeing from the violence.

Police found Wall a short time later near Ashmont Station, where he told officers he had been in a fight but didn’t have a knife on him, authorities say.

Surveillance video of the fight reviewed by police led them to arrest a juvenile, who said he received a knife from Wall and had “slashed” multiple people, according to officials. Police say they video also showed Wall with a knife and stabbing people.

In a statement, Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said violence among young people “transcends the immediate victims and inflicts injuries on all of us, all of our neighborhoods and all of our communities.”

“What happened today is incredibly tragic as we continue to see youth violence happening in our community,” Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement on Monday. “National and State statistics all remind us of how much our students are hurting. Right now, our focus is on all of the students involved, supporting them and their families, and the school’s students and staff,”

Wall will return to court on March 3 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

