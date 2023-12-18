18-year-old killed in double shooting in Columbia, Howard County Police say

A shooting left one dead and another inured in Columbia on Sunday, Howard County Police said.

Around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane and found that two victims had been shot outside in the open stairwell of an apartment building. Both victims were transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Jeremiah Darden, 18, of Columbia, was pronounced dead overnight, while the second victim, a 20 year-old man from Columbia, had a non-life-threatening injury, allowing him to be treated and released.

Police don’t have a suspect but believe the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, according to a news release. Detectives are investigating whether the shooting was random.

Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

Residents with relevant doorbell camera footage are asked to contact police. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.