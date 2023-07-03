18-year-old was killed at Monroe motel and 3 juveniles are suspects, NC police say

An 18-year-old man was killed at a Monroe motel outside Charlotte, and three juveniles are suspects in the shooting, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Delts, police said in a news release.

Investigators say someone called police around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, July 1, to report a gunshot wound at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on W. Roosevelt Boulevard.

“Officers found one man dead in a hotel room from apparent gunshot wounds,” police said.

“Three juvenile suspects have been identified. One suspect is in custody at this time.”

The identities of the three have not been released due to their age, officials said.

“Officers believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” police said.

