18-year-old killed in Orlando home invasion after resident opened fire

An 18-year-old was shot dead and another person was injured Monday in a botched home invasion at an apartment complex in the Mercy Drive neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to Jernigan Gardens around 1:14 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined the confrontation resulted when an apartment resident opened fire at a suspect, an unsigned OPD news release sent on Tuesday said.

The killed teen was identified as Kevin Hodges, who investigators said was found shot in a breezeway. A second person whom police haven’t identified was found shot inside an apartment and is in stable condition after being taken to a hospital.

The OPD release didn’t confirm Hodges’ role in the home invasion, nor did the department immediately respond to an email seeking clarification. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the agency’s homicide unit or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.