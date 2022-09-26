18-year-old killed in shooting, North Carolina cops say. Four charged with murder

Four people are charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in North Carolina, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting and found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries on Friday, Sept. 23. He was rushed to a hospital and later died, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The deceased man was identified in a news release as Jailin Tilghman-Deablo, an 18-year-old Wilmington resident.

Now, several people face murder charges in his death.

Those include 18-year-olds Damon Stackhouse and Labron Damarieion Isai Pryor, who were both booked into the New Hanover County Jail without bond. Police in their news release didn’t list attorney information for them.

Also charged with murder are two 16-year-olds, who were both taken to a juvenile jail, according to police.

Officials said Tilghman-Deablo was shot at about 3 p.m. on Buckingham Avenue. The shooting happened the same weekend that Wilmington police reported another homicide involving a teen suspect.

On Sept. 25, police said a teenager was charged with murder after a 17-year-old died in an Anderson Street shooting.

Officers said they don’t believe the cases are connected. But police ask anyone with tips about either shooting to call them at 910-343-3609 or use the Tip411 smartphone application.

In the 18-year-old’s death, Pryor is also facing charges of “shooting into an occupied dwelling” and “possession of stolen firearm,” according to police.

‘Kind and gentle’ grandmother found dead in home, NC cops say. Man charged with murder

Fight after football practice saw teen athlete pull gun on fellow player, NC cops say