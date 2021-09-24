Lansing teen charged in threats against CPS schools. No fans will be allowed at Simeon-Phillips football game Saturday for safety reasons.

A south suburban man has been charged with a misdemeanor after multiple threats were made against several Chicago schools, including Simeon Career Academy, a school that lost two students in fatal shooting hours apart Tuesday, police said.

Jordan Hassell, 18, from Lansing, faces one misdemeanor count of electronic harassment, Chicago police said Friday.

Also Friday, Chicago Public Schools said no fans would be allowed at a football game Saturday between Simeon and Phillips high schools at Gately Stadium in Roseland. The decision was made “in light of recent developments this week in Chicago,” the CPS office of sports administration said in a statement.

“This decision was made for the safety and well being of our fans and the neighboring community and is non-COVID-19 related,” CPS said.

Threats against schools went out shortly after the two 15-year-old Simeon students were killed, police have said. They related to gun violence and were predominantly made on social media, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Thursday. None was deemed credible.

They began with an old social media post from another state that was reposted in Chicago, he said. A man in custody Thursday night was accused of reposting the old post, and of continuing to post a “pretty prolific number of threats,” Brown said at the time.

Brown said he was on electronic monitoring for similar activity in a nearby city.

