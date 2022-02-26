18-year-old Lebanon man arrested for homicide in fatal 8th street shooting, police say

An 18-year-old Lebanon resident has been arrested for homicide in connection with a fatal shooting in the 300 block of North 8th Street late Wednesday night, police say.

Lebanon City Police took Jouse Ortiz Serrano into custody just after 7 p.m. Friday evening on the 100 block of South 3rd Street, according to Lebanon City Police Chief Todd Breiner. He was arraigned before district Judge Carl Garver and incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility without bail.

Serrano shot Jean Alvarado Rosado, 32, of Lebanon late Wednesday night, according to police. Rosado was found lying on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he died of his injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting. The preliminary cause of death is due to gunshot injuries, though police did not release an official cause of death in Friday's news release.

"Police allege (Rosado) had been developed as a possible suspect in a shooting incident which occurred in December of 2021 on the 1000 block of Cumberland Street," Breiner said in Friday's release.

The victim in that shooting is the father of Serrano, according to Breiner. That investigation remains open.

Breiner has said police did not think there was any danger to the general public, and that this shooting was not related to last week's fatal shooting of 13-year-old Jason Rivera in South Lebanon Township.

"The investigation has led police to believe this is not a random act," Breiner said in news release Thursday.

Residents reported they heard multiple gunshots near the Lebanon Middle School grounds.

Jennifer Boyer-Jackson was inside watching TV when she heard several shots. However when she heard a bullet ping off her front porch, she was able to see a man limping and running outside.

"At that time I waited a little then went outside," she said. "Down the street was a guy lying on the ground and someone was on phone with police."

Officials were investigating on multiple blocks in the residential area, with most of 8th Street shut down for several hours. While roadways were open by Thursday morning, some officers could still be seen canvassing the area.

This was the second shooting to happen in or around the city in more than a week.

Before 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Rivera was shot and killed in the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township, just outside the city's southern limits. His killer remains at large. '

Officials are still asking anyone who knows something in Rivera's case to contact the South Lebanon Township Police Department at 717-272-2054, the District Attorney's office at 717-228-4412, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403, or Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800.

