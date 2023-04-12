18-year-old loses footing and falls off cliff, Minnesota cops say. He’s still missing

The search continued Wednesday, April 12, for an 18-year-old who went missing after falling off a cliff in Minnesota, police say.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-year-old Wisconsin man fell off a rock ledge in Taylors Falls about 6:10 p.m. The cliff overlooks the St. Croix River, and the man landed in the water when he fell, authorities said.

Search efforts for the man continued until nightfall and resumed Wednesday morning.

“The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office asked hikers between Taylors Falls and Osceolo to call 911 if they see anything suspicious, but otherwise asked the public to stay away from the search area for safety reasons.

Taylors Falls is about 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.

