18-year-old Lowe’s employee buys lottery ticket during stop for gas and hits jackpot

A teenager who stopped for gas in the North Carolina mountains made a “last-minute decision” to get a lottery ticket and won enough money to buy a small house.

Cody Plemmons, 18, of Arden has other plans for his winnings, according to an NC Lottery news release.

He works in the lumber department at a Lowe’s home improvement store, where average annual salaries are around $50,000.

Plemmons won about four times that, beating Cash Payout game odds of 1 in 1,208,892.

Cody Plemmons of Arden apparently still hasn’t decided how he’ll spend his winnings, according to an NC Lottery news release.

The win counted as only the third time Plemmons has risked buying a lottery ticket, he says. He got it at a BP gas station in Marshall, N.C., while “on a day trip to Tennessee,” officials said.

“We mainly stopped at the gas station for a drink and a snack,” Plemmons said in the release. “I honestly don’t even know why I got one. I just thought, ‘Why not’.”

The $5 Cash Payout ticket was worth $200,000, which is top prize in the game. He received $142,501 after paying the required federal and state withholdings, lottery officials said.

But don’t expect any splashy purchases — Plemmons says he’ll “put his winnings into savings.”

Cash Payout is a scratch-off game that launched in May with five $200,000 prizes, only one of which remains, according to the game. Lesser prizes range from $10,000 to $5.

