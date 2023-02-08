18-year-old with machine gun and 3 minors arrested after burglary spree, police say

Four teenagers, three of them minors, were arrested on multiple charges following a recent string of burglaries in homes and cars where guns and other valuables were stolen, the Columbia Police Department said.

The teens are accused of stealing 10 guns, in addition to electronics such as gaming systems, a cellphone and laptop, money, and personal documents, police said in a news release. Six of the guns were reported stolen, and all 10 have been recovered by either Columbia police or the Irmo Police Department, according to the release.

Some of the other valuables stolen from five locations were also recovered, police said. The locations include two incidents in the 100 block of Paces Brook Avenue, two in the 200 block of Crossbow Drive, and one in the 300 block of Harbison Station Circle — where two of the teens live, police said. All of the locations are near Columbiana Drive and are separated by about half a mile.

Dashawn Sims, 18, a 16-year-old male, and two 15-year-old males were taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. The minors are not being publicly identified because they are under 18.

Sims was charged with three counts of first-degree burglary, grand larceny (value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000), two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a machine gun, jail records show.

The 16-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a pistol under the age of 18, police said.

One of the 15-year-old males was charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny, possession of a pistol under the age of 18, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.

The other 15-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a pistol under the age of 18, police said.

Police said a family court hearing was held Tuesday.

Sims’ bond was set at $225,000 on the combined charges and he remains behind bars, according to jail records. He’s scheduled to return to court on March 31, Richland County judicial records show.

There was no word if the minors are still being held at the Richland County jail or if they have been released to the custody of their parents/guardians.