18-year-old man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Legos from Mass. Target

An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he stole hundreds of dollars worth of Legos from a Massachusetts Target over the weekend.

Sabbyjory Jean-Baptiste, 18, of Braintree, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court on a charge of shoplifting, according to the Plainville Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shoplifting in progress at a Target on Taunton Street in Plainville on Saturday night learned Jean-Baptiste had fled the store after asset protection workers stopped him in the vestibule pushing a carriage filled with unpaid Legos, police said.

Jean-Baptiste was later spotted running across the street near a Dunkin and taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that Jean-Baptiste had allegedly stolen about $880 in Legos and other items.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW