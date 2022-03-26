18-year-old man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in shooting at Chesapeake shopping center

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for murder in connection with a shooting outside a Chesapeake shopping center that left one man dead last weekend.

Nahjah Kymonie Cuffee of Virginia Beach is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

Officers from the Chesapeake Police Department responded Saturday, March 19, at 2:50 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the Holly Point Shopping Center, located at 211 Providence Road.

At the scene, police found Julian Peterson, 28, of Virginia Beach, had been shot. Peterson died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Cuffee is scheduled to be appear in court for these charges Monday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Additional details, including the circumstances leading up to the shooting and a motive, were not available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com