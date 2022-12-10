18-year-old man arrested following fatal beating in Waikiki

Dec. 10—An 18-year-old man was arrested this evening on suspicion of second-degree murder following the fatal beating of a 21-year-old man in Waikiki.

A group of males had approached the victim, who was sitting at a Waikiki bus stop on Tuesday at around 2:45 a.m. A "physical altercation" between the two parties took place, Honolulu police said.

The victim fled on Seaside Avenue, but the suspects caught up to the man and assaulted him with a "blunt-type object," police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated and transported the man to the Queen's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 18-year-old man suspected to be involved in the assault was identified and arrested at about 6 p.m. today on suspicion of second-degree murder.

He remained in HPD custody tonight.