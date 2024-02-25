18-year-old man arrested after shooting outside downtown Spokane 7-Eleven

Feb. 24—An 18-year-old man was booked into jail and another man was hospitalized after a shooting late Friday night outside a 7-Eleven gas station on the edge of downtown Spokane.

Richard Smith was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault after a short standoff with police near the border of Spokane and Spokane Valley, Spokane police Lt. Terry Preuninger said.

Preuninger said Smith shot a man after a minor physical altercation at about 11 p.m. outside 7-Eleven on Division Street and Second Avenue.

Preuninger said he believed the man who was shot sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He did not know the man's condition Saturday afternoon.

Other people were next to the man who was shot, but they were uninjured, Preuninger said.

Smith fled in a car and police located him hours later on Fifth Avenue near Havana Street. A short standoff with police, including SWAT team members, ensued before Smith surrendered, Preuninger said.

Police cordoned off the gas station with red and yellow crime scene tape. Officers in patrol cars parked on the perimeter of the property securing the scene as investigators worked into the early morning hours.

Smith remained in the Spokane County Jail on Saturday.