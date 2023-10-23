18-year-old man arrested in stabbing death of 53-year-old in south Phoenix apartment

Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 53-year-old on Saturday in south Phoenix.

Around 5 p.m., Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at an apartment complex near the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the victim, Zsolt Csaszar, 53, stabbed to death. Police found 18-year-old Yaaliyah Jackson at the crime scene and detained him in connection to the stabbing.

Detectives that took over the investigation arrested Jackson on Sunday for the second-degree murder of Csaszar.

Jackson’s initial booking information also listed a probation violation charge.

