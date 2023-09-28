18-year-old man charged in connection with deadly Waianae shooting

Sep. 28—An 18-year-old man, one of two men accused of shooting multiple people at the Waianae Boat Harbor early Saturday morning, was charged this afternoon with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors charged Jovan Lopez with one count of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony and one count of place to keep a pistol.

His bail was set at $2 million.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man received fatal gunshot wounds, and his body was found inside a car at the boat harbor. A 21-year-old woman also received gunshot wounds, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police initially classified as victims Lopez and a 19-year-old man, who was fatally shot, but through further investigation, homicide detectives determined they were actually suspects in the shooting.

Lopez had gone to the hospital right after the shootings in a private car and was in stable condition.

The two men were both part of the same group of people in the fight, and police said that the 19-year-old was shot by a member of his own group.

Police said the 19-year-old man reportedly shot and killed the 29-year-old man and injured the woman.

Lopez was arrested Monday in Maili.

It is unclear from police highlights who Lopez attempted to murder, and whether he may have been the one to kill his 19-year-old associate.

The Medical Examiner's Office is not releasing the identities or any other information concerning the two men who died.