18-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in death of 27-year-old woman, Baltimore County Police say

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a homicide that occurred early last week, Baltimore County Police said Sunday.

Justin D. Allen allegedly killed Whitney Hoover, a 27-year-old woman found by police suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle May 15 near Silver Spring and Philadelphia roads in White Marsh. She was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said.

Allen is being held at Baltimore County Detention Center without bond, police said. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17 in Towson.