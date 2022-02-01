18-year-old man charged with manslaughter; Knox grand jury returns indictments

Feb. 1—KNOX COUNTY — A Cannon man involved in a May 2021 car wreck that left one person dead was indicted by a Knox County grand jury last week.

Crit Thomas Golden, 18, was charged with manslaughter in the second degree for wantonly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants and thereafter wrecking said vehicle into the vehicle of the victim, says his indictment.

Golden was also indicted on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, as the victim's vehicle had two other passengers in it, as well.

The grand jury also indicted Golden on the charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the intoxicants, first offense; operating a motor vehicle without an operator's license; and failure of non-owner operator to maintain require automobile insurance.

Others indicted by the Knox County grand jury and their charges include:

-Brian D. Newman, 25, of Barbourville: Rape in the first degree

-Jordan Ray Smith, 30, of Lexington: Fleeing or evading the police in the first degree, three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree; resisting arrest; assault on a service animal in the second degree; speeding; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; improper start from parked position; persistent felony offender in the second degree

-Michael Allen Lee, 20, of Middlesboro: Three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, giving a police officer false identifying information, assault in the fourth degree, persistent felony offender in the second degree, possession of a handgun by a conceited felon

-Joseph Burley Elliott, 30, of Gray: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000; persistent felony offender in the second degree

-James Duerell Logan, 42, of Barbourville: Assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted burglary in the third degree, public intoxications, possession of drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender in the second degree

-Robert Brandon Crawford, 29, of Scalf: Assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree

-Nyla Victoria Smith, 65, of Versailles: Two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Heroin) in the first degree; criminal mischief in the first degree; two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; failure to maintain automobile insurance

-Loretta Smith, 54, of Flat Lick: Promoting contraband in the first degree, public intoxication

-Harlan Edward Smith, 39, of Girdler: Burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $1,000, persistent felony offender in the first degree

-Clyde Ellis Lunsford, Jr., 29, of Girdler: Burglary in the third degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of less than $1,000, persistent felony offender in the second degree

-Jeffrey Ray Hammons, 55, of Flat Lick: Wanton endangerment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree

-Ashley Lorena Mills, 27, of Trosper: Bail jumping in the first degree

-Mark Anthony Hoover, 39, of Gray: Three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, three counts of terroristic threatening in the third degree

-Minnisota Ray Smith, 21, of Barbourville: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia

-Joshua Brent Cox, 53, of Fourmile: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in the second degree

-Nathan Walters, 22, of Flat Lick: Burglary in the second degree; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000

-William Shane Ellis, 31, of Corbin: Assault in the fourth degree