18-year-old man charged in shooting death of Lompoc resident

Apr. 2—An 18-year-old Lompoc man was charged with murder Friday in connection to the shooting death of a resident on North H Street in February, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The charges were filed in Superior Court of Santa Maria against Jorge Tafoya Jr., who is accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Maurilio DeLaCruz in the 1000 block of North H Street on Feb. 19, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.

Additionally, Tafoya Jr. was charged with an enhancement of personally using a firearm to shoot DeLaCruz, Whitmore added.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. and located DeLaCruz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.

Police and paramedics provided medical aid to DeLaCruz, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died.

Through an investigation, detectives identified Tafoya Jr. as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest, according to officials.

Officials said detectives located Tafoya Jr. at a residence in the 1300 block of West Pine Avenue and he was taken into custody after negotiating a peaceful surrender.

Tafoya Jr. was booked into Lompoc Jail on suspicion of murder. A bail amount wasn't listed.

Tafoya is scheduled for arraignment 8:30 a.m. Monday in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.