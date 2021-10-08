18-year-old man in custody after Grundy County deputy shot during traffic stop

An 18-year-old man from Joliet is in custody for allegedly shooting a Grundy County sheriff’s deputy Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was hit in the left forearm, chest and back shoulder-blade area about 5:10 p.m., Sheriff Ken Briley said. The rounds to his chest and back were stopped by a ballistic vest.

Briley said the deputy was released from the hospital Friday morning and he appeared to be in good health.

“He’s doing very well,” Briley said. “I checked on him this morning. He’s sitting up in bed, talking.”

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 47 at DuPont Road, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles before stopping near the railroad crossing at Grand Ridge Road in Mazon, according to the sheriff’s office. As he ran from the crash scene, the man fired several shots at the deputy.

Briley said they do not believe the deputy returned fire.

The man in custody was found inside an apartment building in Mazon, the sheriff’s office said, where he was arrested after a SWAT negotiator talked him out of the building.

The man told the negotiator he had been shot in the arm as well, and Briley confirmed that “we believe that he was injured during the shooting.” Briley referred other questions about that to the Illinois State Police, who are handling the investigation and didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment Friday.

A woman near the apartment building was also taken into custody on a warrant. Police believe she knew the suspect.

The man has not yet been charged, but Briley said he will be working with the state’s attorney’s office Friday morning.

During a news conference Thursday night, police said there has not been an officer shot in Grundy County in 15 years.

