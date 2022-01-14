18-year-old man dead after shooting in Alexandria

An 18-year-old man died at a hospital on Friday afternoon from a gunshot wound, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department was called to a shooting that happened early Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, which is off Brown's Bend Road, reads a release.

An 18-year-old man died at a hospital on Friday afternoon from a gunshot wound, according to police.

More: Ronald Greene's mom, Black lawmakers accuse State Police coverup of reaching top brass

More: Menard student given citations after report of weapon at school

At the scene, they found Dexter Hymes with a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.

The homicide investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Police ID dead man in Alexandria shooting as Dexter Hymes, 18