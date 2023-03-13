18-year-old man dead after shooting on Lovers Lane in East Akron

A Dec. 3 gun buyback program sponsored by Summit County and hosted by the Arlington Church of God collected 233 firearms.

Police say a shootout late Sunday evening likely resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man on Lovers Lane in East Akron.

Detectives believe the death is related to a "shots fired" call reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Arlington Street and Lovers Lane. Investigators determined there was an exchange of gunfire in the 600 block of Lovers Lane involving several unidentified people.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said the man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:20 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Lovers Lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:41 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

Police said they collected numerous shell casings and other evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

