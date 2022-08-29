18-year-old man facing charges in hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left young boy seriously hurt

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left a young boy seriously injured earlier this month.

Jakob Gifford, of Marstons Mills, is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a child in the area of Higgins Crowell Road in Yarmouth around 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 20 learned the driver of an SUV had struck an 8-year-old boy on a scooter, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The boy was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and then flown to Boston in a medical helicopter. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home with his family, but police noted that he will “require additional medical procedures in the future.”

Gifford’s arrest comes just days after police released images of an SUV that was seen speeding away from the scene of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

