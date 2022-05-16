18-year-old man fatally shot Sunday evening along North Wendover Road, CMPD says

An 18-year-old man died late Sunday, May 15, after being fatally shot on North Wendover Road in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as Jaavion Damaria Blackmon, CMPD said in a news release.

Blackmon was found around 8:40 p.m., after CMPD received a call to assist Medic ambulance staff in the 900 block of North Wendover Road. The area is southwest of Monroe Road, near the Naomi Drenan Recreational Center at Grayson Park.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medic arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on scene,” CMPD said.

Details of a suspect in the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call CMPD’s Homcide United at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.