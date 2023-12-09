18-year-old man fatally wounded overnight in drive-by shooting in Englewood neighborhood

An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car Friday night on the South Side in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 6000 block of South Laflin Street and found a victim unresponsive inside of a parked vehicle.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness told police that someone was shooting from a gray van that fled the scene.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.